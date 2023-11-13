Arrowhead Seperation Engineering IPO opens November 16, price band set at ₹233 apiece. Check GMP, other details
Arrowhead Seperation Engineering IPO opens for subscription on November 16 and closes on November 20, with a price band of ₹233. Minimum bid for 600 shares and multiples thereof.
Arrowhead Seperation Engineering IPO opens for subscription on Thursday, November 16, and closes on Monday, November 20. Arrowhead Seperation IPO's price band is set at ₹233. Investors can bid for a minimum of 600 shares and in multiples thereof. The face value of the equity shares is ₹10 each and the issue price is 23.3 times the face value.
