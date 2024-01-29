As China’s markets suffer, what alternatives do investors have?

Size is a problem, too. Many places benefiting as supply chains move away from China are home to puny public markets. Even after fast growth, India’s total market capitalisation is just $4trn—not even a third of Hong Kong, Shanghai and Shenzhen combined. When MSCI released its emerging-market index in 1988, Malaysia accounted for a third of its stocks by value. It now represents less than 2%. Brazil, Chile and Mexico together made up another third; today they make up less than 10%.