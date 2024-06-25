Ascom Leasing & Investments, Future Supply Chain Solutions & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?
Following shares hit their 52 week low today - Ascom Leasing & Investments, Future Supply Chain Solutions, FILATEX FASHIONS, Suumaya Industries
Shares of Ascom Leasing & Investments, Future Supply Chain Solutions, FILATEX FASHIONS, Suumaya Industries hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 51.65(0.22%) points and Sensex was up by 259.64(0.34%) points at 25 Jun 2024 10:59:58 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 385.95(0.75%) points at 25 Jun 2024 10:44:58 IST.
Other stocks such as Axis Bank, Samvardhana Motherson International, ICICI Bank, Grasim Industries, Trent hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.
