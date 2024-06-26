Ascom Leasing & Investments, Future Supply Chain Solutions & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?
Following shares hit their 52 week low today - Ascom Leasing & Investments, Future Supply Chain Solutions, Sarthak Metals, Suumaya Industries
Shares of Ascom Leasing & Investments, Future Supply Chain Solutions, Sarthak Metals, Suumaya Industries hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 2.9(0.01%) points and Sensex was up by 187.09(0.24%) points at 26 Jun 2024 10:59:58 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -122.7(-0.23%) points at 26 Jun 2024 10:44:58 IST.
Other stocks such as Samvardhana Motherson International, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Grasim Industries, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.
