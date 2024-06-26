Ascom Leasing & Investments, Future Supply Chain Solutions & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Shares of Ascom Leasing & Investments, Future Supply Chain Solutions, Sarthak Metals, Suumaya Industries hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 2.9(0.01%) points and Sensex was up by 187.09(0.24%) points at 26 Jun 2024 10:59:58 IST. Bank Nifty was down by -122.7(-0.23%) points at 26 Jun 2024 10:44:58 IST. Other stocks such as Samvardhana Motherson International, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Grasim Industries, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Bandhan Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Federal Bank, Bank Of Baroda were the top gainers while Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, State Bank Of India, IDFC First Bank, Indusind Bank were the top losers.

In the Bank Nifty index Bandhan Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Federal Bank, Bank Of Baroda were the top gainers while Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, State Bank Of India, IDFC First Bank, Indusind Bank were the top losers.

For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.



Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!