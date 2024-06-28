Explore
Ascom Leasing & Investments, Future Supply Chain Solutions & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Following shares hit their 52 week low today - Ascom Leasing & Investments, Future Supply Chain Solutions, Secur Credentials, Suumaya Industries, Osia Hyper Retail

Shares of Ascom Leasing & Investments, Future Supply Chain Solutions, Secur Credentials, Suumaya Industries, Osia Hyper Retail hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 95.45(0.4%) points and Sensex was up by 263.4(0.33%) points at 28 Jun 2024 10:59:58 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 150.7(0.29%) points at 28 Jun 2024 10:44:59 IST.
Other stocks such as Divis Laboratories, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra, JSW Steel, Bharti Airtel hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Punjab National Bank, Bandhan Bank, State Bank Of India, Au Small Finance Bank, Federal Bank were the top gainers while Indusind Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Punjab National Bank, Bandhan Bank, State Bank Of India, Au Small Finance Bank, Federal Bank were the top gainers while Indusind Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.

Published: 28 Jun 2024, 11:00 AM IST
