Ascom Leasing & Investments, Future Supply Chain Solutions & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Ascom Leasing & Investments, Future Supply Chain Solutions & others hit 52 week low today
Following shares hit their 52 week low today - Ascom Leasing & Investments, Future Supply Chain Solutions, Secur Credentials, Suumaya Industries, Osia Hyper Retail
Shares of Ascom Leasing & Investments, Future Supply Chain Solutions, Secur Credentials, Suumaya Industries, Osia Hyper Retail hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 95.45(0.4%) points and Sensex was up by 263.4(0.33%) points at 28 Jun 2024 10:59:58 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 150.7(0.29%) points at 28 Jun 2024 10:44:59 IST.
Other stocks such as Divis Laboratories, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra, JSW Steel, Bharti Airtel hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.
