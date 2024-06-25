Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Ascom Leasing & Investments, Future Supply Chain Solutions & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Ascom Leasing & Investments, Future Supply Chain Solutions & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Livemint

Following shares hit their 52 week low today - Ascom Leasing & Investments, Future Supply Chain Solutions, FILATEX FASHIONS, Suumaya Industries

Livemint

Shares of Ascom Leasing & Investments, Future Supply Chain Solutions, FILATEX FASHIONS, Suumaya Industries hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 51.65(0.22%) points and Sensex was up by 259.64(0.34%) points at 25 Jun 2024 10:59:58 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 385.95(0.75%) points at 25 Jun 2024 10:44:58 IST. Other stocks such as Axis Bank, Samvardhana Motherson International, ICICI Bank, Grasim Industries, Trent hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Axis Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, HDFC Bank, Federal Bank, State Bank Of India were the top gainers while Bandhan Bank, Punjab National Bank, Indusind Bank, IDFC First Bank, were the top losers.In the Bank Nifty index Axis Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, HDFC Bank, Federal Bank, State Bank Of India were the top gainers while Bandhan Bank, Punjab National Bank, Indusind Bank, IDFC First Bank, were the top losers.For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.