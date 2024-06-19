Ascom Leasing & Investments, Secur Credentials & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?
Following shares hit their 52 week low today - Ascom Leasing & Investments, Secur Credentials, POPULAR VEHICLES AND SERVICES ORD, QUEST LABORATORIES ORD
Shares of Ascom Leasing & Investments, Secur Credentials, POPULAR VEHICLES AND SERVICES ORD, QUEST LABORATORIES ORD hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was down by -96.85(-0.41%) points and Sensex was down by -27.93(-0.04%) points at 19 Jun 2024 10:59:58 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 326.4(0.65%) points at 19 Jun 2024 10:44:58 IST.
Other stocks such as Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Avenue Supermarts, JSW Steel, Cipla, JSW Energy hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.
