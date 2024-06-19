Ascom Leasing & Investments, Secur Credentials & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Shares of Ascom Leasing & Investments, Secur Credentials, POPULAR VEHICLES AND SERVICES ORD, QUEST LABORATORIES ORD hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was down by -96.85(-0.41%) points and Sensex was down by -27.93(-0.04%) points at 19 Jun 2024 10:59:58 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 326.4(0.65%) points at 19 Jun 2024 10:44:58 IST. Other stocks such as Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Avenue Supermarts, JSW Steel, Cipla, JSW Energy hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Indusind Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank were the top gainers while Bank Of Baroda, IDFC First Bank, Federal Bank, Punjab National Bank, Au Small Finance Bank were the top losers.

For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.



