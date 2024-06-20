Ascom Leasing & Investments, Secur Credentials & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?
Following shares hit their 52 week low today - Ascom Leasing & Investments, Secur Credentials, Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art
Shares of Ascom Leasing & Investments, Secur Credentials, Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 15.9(0.07%) points and Sensex was up by 29.15(0.04%) points at 20 Jun 2024 10:59:58 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 94.25(0.18%) points at 20 Jun 2024 10:45:01 IST.
Other stocks such as Fertilizers & Chemicals Travan, Ashoka Buildcon, Aditya Birla Capital, Uno Minda, Samvardhana Motherson International hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.
