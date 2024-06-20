Explore
Business News/ Markets / Ascom Leasing & Investments, Secur Credentials & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?
Ascom Leasing & Investments, Secur Credentials & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Following shares hit their 52 week low today - Ascom Leasing & Investments, Secur Credentials, Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art

Livemint

Shares of Ascom Leasing & Investments, Secur Credentials, Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 15.9(0.07%) points and Sensex was up by 29.15(0.04%) points at 20 Jun 2024 10:59:58 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 94.25(0.18%) points at 20 Jun 2024 10:45:01 IST.
Other stocks such as Fertilizers & Chemicals Travan, Ashoka Buildcon, Aditya Birla Capital, Uno Minda, Samvardhana Motherson International hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Bandhan Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, Federal Bank, IDFC First Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top gainers while State Bank Of India, ICICI Bank, Indusind Bank, were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Bandhan Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, Federal Bank, IDFC First Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top gainers while State Bank Of India, ICICI Bank, Indusind Bank, were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.

Published: 20 Jun 2024, 11:00 AM IST
