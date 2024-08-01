Ashapura Logistics IPO day 3: Check subscription status , GMP rises, key dates and all you need to know

  • Ashapura Logistics IPO: The issue that opened for subscription on 30th July 2024 received a good response from investors being subscribed 183.75 times by 5.10 PM on Day3 as GMP rose. Check for subscription status , GMP, key dates and all you need to know

Ujjval Jauhari
Published1 Aug 2024, 05:19 PM IST

Ashapura Logistics IPO: Investors responded well to the initial public offering, which opened for subscription on July 30, 2024, as it was subscribed 183.75 time times by Day 3.

Ashapura Logistics IPO subscription status

By 5.10 PM on 1 August 2024 the IPO for Ashapura Logistics was subscribed 183.75 times as per Chittorgarh.com. The public issue received 170.27 times subscription in the retail category, 128.23 times in the QIB category, and128.23 times in the NII category.

Ashapura Logistics IPO key dates:

The Ashapura Logistics initial public offering (IPO), which started for subscription on July 30, 2024, ends on August 1, 2024. It is expected that the allocation for the Ashapura Logistics IPO will be finalized on Friday, August 2, 2024. The initial public offering (IPO) of Ashapura Logistics is scheduled to go live on the NSE SME on Tuesday, August 6, 2024.

Ashapura Logistics IPO application details -

The price band for Ashapura Logistics' IPO stood at 136 to 144 per share. Retail investors were to invest a minimum of 144,000, since an application was to be made for minimum of 1000 shares which happened to be the lot size. However for HNI, since they were to apply for minimum two lots, the minimum requirement doubled to 288,000.

Ashapura Logistics IPO Key objectives

The 52.66 crore book building issue of Ashapura Logistics consisted of a fresh issue of 36.57 lakh share . There was no OFS component.

Ashapura Logistics intends to use part of proceeds from funds raised to purchase trucks and associated equipment, and meeting working capital requirements. It will also use the IPO proceeds to finance the construction of warehouses at the Gujarati site in Mundra, and will use a portion of the funds for general company purposes

Ashapura Logistics IPO Grey Market Premium or GMP

The Ashapura Logistics IPO GMP has been rising steadily following strong repsonse and stood at +150 on Thursday from +140 on Wednesday and +95 on Tuesday as per investorgain.com. This indicates that Ashapura Logistics's share price was being sold for a premium of 150 in the Grey market.

The expected listing price for the Ashapura Logistics thereby stands at 294 per share, is 104.17% higher than the IPO price of 144, arrived at by adding the present premium in the grey market and the upper end of the Ashapura Logistics IPO pricing band.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 

 

 

 

 

 

First Published:1 Aug 2024, 05:19 PM IST
