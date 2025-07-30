Ashish Kacholia June portfolio: Trims stakes in 6 stocks, adds Gujarat Apollo

Ace investor Ashish Kacholia made strategic adjustments to his stock portfolio during the June 2025 quarter, cutting down holdings in six companies even as the overall portfolio value rose. As per the latest shareholding data, Kacholia’s portfolio now comprises 81 stocks worth approximately ₹2,774 crore—up 12 percent from ₹2,478 crore in the March quarter. The seasoned investor not only trimmed stakes but also made selective additions, including a fresh bet on Gujarat Apollo Industries.

Stake Cuts in Six Companies According to data reviewed for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, Kacholia reduced his holdings in six listed entities: Yasho Industries, Jyoti Structures, Advait Infratech, NIIT Learning Systems, Awfis Space Solutions, and Universal Autofoundry. The combined value of these stake reductions was estimated at ₹111 crore. The trimming is seen as a part of a broader rebalancing strategy to exit or reduce exposure in stocks with limited near-term upside or that may be facing headwinds.

Notably, many of these stake reductions were in small- and mid-cap companies, reflecting cautious sentiment amidst a volatile market environment. While specific reasons for these cuts weren’t disclosed, market experts believe Kacholia may be shifting focus toward more resilient or fundamentally stronger businesses, especially in light of the increased volatility in the SME and broader mid-cap space during Q2CY25.

New Addition: Gujarat Apollo Industries While trimming some positions, Kacholia also introduced a new stock to his portfolio—Gujarat Apollo Industries. The investor acquired 1.25 lakh shares worth ₹4.8 crore in the infrastructure and construction equipment maker. This move signals Kacholia’s confidence in the infrastructure theme, especially as government-led capital expenditure continues to remain robust. Gujarat Apollo’s niche positioning in the road construction equipment segment may have appealed to Kacholia’s value-oriented investment style.

Additionally, Kacholia marginally increased his stake in four of his existing holdings: Apcotex Industries, Agarwal Industrial Corporation, Tanfac Industries, and Aeroflex Industries. The combined value of these incremental stake additions is pegged at ₹38.78 crore, indicating his continued conviction in their long-term potential.

Kacholia's portfolio also includes nine SME stocks for which June quarter data is yet to be made public. As per SEBI regulations, SMEs are mandated to disclose shareholding patterns only on a half-yearly basis, hence updates from these counters will emerge in the September filings.

Top Holdings Among his 81 holdings, Kacholia’s top investment continues to be Shaily Engineering Plastics, where he owns approximately 23.94 lakh shares valued at around ₹380 crore. The second-largest bet is on Beta Drugs, with 12.64 lakh shares worth about ₹216 crore. His third-largest investment is in Safari Industries, where he holds 9 lakh shares valued at ₹190 crore.

Other notable holdings include Balu Forge Industries and Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services, in which Kacholia owns 18.66 lakh and 30.03 lakh shares, respectively, each commanding a valuation of roughly ₹110 crore. These top five positions make up a significant portion of his ₹2,774 crore portfolio, highlighting his preference for scalable businesses in niche segments.