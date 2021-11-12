Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ashish Kacholia stock gives multibagger return in 2021. Should you buy now?

Ashish Kacholia portfolio: In year-to-date time, this stock has delivered multibagger return to its shareholders as it surged from 121.20 to 291 levels in 2021.
2 min read . 11:13 AM IST Asit Manohar

  • Ashish Kacholia portfolio: In last one month, this multibagger stock has surged from 261.55 to 291 levels, logging around 12 per cent jump in this period

Ashish Kacholia is known for buying low-cost stocks that tends to beat benchmark indices return. Gateway Distriparks shares are one of such Ashish Kacholia portfolio stocks. It is one of the multibagger stocks in 2021 as well because it has given more than 140 per cent return to its shareholders in year-to-date time. But, market experts are still bullish on the counter and have advised investors to maintain 'buy on dips' strategy in this Ashish Kacholia share as it may witness some profit-booking in next few trade sessions.

Ashish Kacholia shares' price history

In last one month, this multibagger stock has surged from 261.55 to 291 levels, logging around 12 per cent jump in this period. In last six months, this Ashisk Kacholia portfolio stock has risen from 257.10 to 291 mark, logging near 14 per cent rise in this period. However, in year-to-date time, this stock has delivered multibagger return to its shareholders as it surged from 121.20 to 291 levels in 2021.

According to stock market experts, this Ashish Kacholia share price may witness some profit-booking and hence one can maintain 'buy on dips' strategy in this counter.

Advising investors to buy this stock on dips; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "One can buy this multibagger stock at around 280 levels for immediate short-term target of 280 for the immediate short-term target of 320 to 330 maintaining stop loss at 260 levels."

Ashish Kacholia shareholding in Gateway Distriparks

Gateway Distriparks shares are one of the 10 new portfolio stocks of Ashish Kacholia. According to Gateway Distriparks shareholding pattern for recently ended September 2021 quarter, Ashish Kacholia holds 19,17,606 shares, which is 1.54 per cent of the total issued paid up capital of the company.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

