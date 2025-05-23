Ashok Leyland Q4 Results: Net profit rises 38% YoY to ₹1,246 crore; announces 1:1 bonus share issue

Ashok Leyland Q4FY25 results: Ashok Leyland, the Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group, released its March quarter and for full year FY2025 performance on Friday, May 23, delivering the highest-ever quarterly and annual revenue, EBITDA, and net profit.

It posted a 38.4% year-on-year (YoY) jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹1,246 crore in Q4 as compared to a net profit of ₹900 crore posted in the same quarter of previous fiscal year.

Revenue from operations during the reporting quarter came in at ₹11,906 crore, which is the highest-ever quarterly revenue for the company. On the operating front, the company reported an EBITDA of ₹1791 crore, a 15% YoY jump as compared to ₹1592 crore in Q4FY24.

Commenting on the financial performance, Mr Dheeraj Hinduja, Chairman, Ashok Leyland Limited said, “Achieving these record-breaking numbers is a matter of immense pride for us. It reflects the resilience of our business and the trust our customers place in us. Given Company’s strong financial performance in the last three years, the Board of Directors has approved a 1:1 bonus share issue. This is on the back of two interim dividends announced for FY25 amounting to 625%, or Rs. 6.25 per share. With our unwavering focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, and thrust in international operations, we are well-positioned for sustained and profitable growth."