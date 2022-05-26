Asia stocks fluctuate on China outlook

“If inflation gets tame enough over summer, there may not be continued raising of rates," Carol Pepper, Pepper International chief executive officer, said on Bloomberg TV, adding that investors should look to buy tech stocks after the selloff. “Stagflation, I just don’t think that’s going to happen anymore. I think we are going to be in a situation where inflation will start tapering down and then we will start going into a more normalized market."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}