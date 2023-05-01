Asian bonds to lure more investors amid rate cut buzz2 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 07:03 AM IST
There is a chance for credit risks to burst out again with a number of real estate project financing loan expirations concentrated in the first half of the year, say experts
Foreign investors are likely to keep flocking into South Korean bonds as cooling inflation combined with growing concerns over the nation’s key tech sector pressure the Bank of Korea to start easing policy as early as this year.
