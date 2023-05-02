Asian Development Bank may consider rupee-denominated bonds3 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 08:56 AM IST
In January 2021, the ADB listed 10-year masala bonds or rupee-denominated bonds, worth ₹300 crore on the global securities market platform of India INX
INCHEON: The Asian Development Bank may look at rupee-denominated bonds if market conditions and demand for the bonds persist, president Masatsugu Asakawa said.
