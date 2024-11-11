Asian Paints, Aarti Industries & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Following shares hit their 52 week low today - Asian Paints, Aarti Industries, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Delhivery, RESTAURANT BR

Published11 Nov 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Shares of Asian Paints, Aarti Industries, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Delhivery, RESTAURANT BR hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 10.75(0.04%) points and Sensex was down by -61.22(-0.08%) points at 11 Nov 2024 10:12:29 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 51.3(0.1%) points at 11 Nov 2024 09:57:29 IST.
Other stocks such as JSW Holdings, Krishna Instit Of Medical Scienc, Cartrade Tech, Page Industries, Indian Hotels Company hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index IDFC First Bank, State Bank Of India, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank were the top gainers while Bandhan Bank, Punjab National Bank, Federal Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, Bank Of Baroda were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index IDFC First Bank, State Bank Of India, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank were the top gainers while Bandhan Bank, Punjab National Bank, Federal Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, Bank Of Baroda were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.

