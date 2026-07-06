Asian Paints declares board meeting date to announce Q1 results 2026

Asian Paints Ltd informed exchanges that its board of directors will meet on Wednesday, 29 July 2026, to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2026.
Asian Paints reported a 69.15% year-on-year (YoY) jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹1,185.49 crore for the fourth quarter of FY26, compared with ₹700.83 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
The company's revenue from operations rose 10.79% YoY to ₹9,228.46 crore during the quarter, up from ₹8,329.59 crore a year earlier.
Commenting on the performance, the company said the March quarter delivered broad-based growth, supported by double-digit volume and value expansion along with margin improvement. Its domestic decorative paints business posted 12.4% volume growth and 10.2% value growth, reflecting a recovery in demand.
Total expenses increased 7.6% YoY to ₹7,829.17 crore, while total consolidated income, including other income, rose 11.34% to ₹9,418.07 crore.
On a standalone basis, net sales, primarily driven by the domestic business, climbed 10.29% to ₹7,894.05 crore from ₹7,157.14 crore in the year-ago period.
The company also said its industrial coatings business registered strong double-digit growth, led by the automotive, general industrial and protective coatings segments, resulting in 11% growth in the overall domestic coatings business.
Meanwhile, international business continued to perform well, with net sales increasing 11% YoY to ₹888.1 crore during the quarter.
Asian Paints share price today opened at an intraday low of ₹2,711.10 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹2,758 per share.
Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, said the stock has resumed its upward momentum after a brief pause on Friday.
According to Bhosale, the stock is forming a higher-bottom pattern on the daily chart and continues to trade above all its key moving averages, indicating that the bullish trend remains intact. He expects the upmove to continue, with ₹2,600 as the immediate support level, while ₹2,950 is the next key resistance.
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