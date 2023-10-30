Asian Paints’ demand blues may fade

All eyes are now on how the ongoing December quarter (Q3FY24) pans out. The management is optimistic that sales growth would be brighter in Q3 helped by strong festive and wedding season demand. It expects to clock double-digit volume growth ahead. For now, analysts have slashed their respective earnings estimates for FY24 and FY25, also to factor in the recent surge in input costs. This could mean that the huge margin expansion seen in the first half of FY24 would not repeat in the second half. Asian Paints saw solid Ebitda margin expansion of about 540 basis points in the first half of FY24 amid softening input costs to 21.7%. This boosted overall earnings growth in the past two quarters even as revenue growth was muted. The management aspires to maintain Ebitda margin within the range of 18-20%. But elevated crude prices pose a risk to margin.