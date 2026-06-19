Asia’s Stock Market Boom Isn’t Over. Why the Blockbuster Gains Can Continue.

Blistering bull markets in South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan have helped Asian stocks trounce the U.S. so far this year. But strategists and fund managers aren’t rushing to collect their wins and move on.
Blistering bull markets in South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan have helped Asian stocks trounce the U.S. so far this year. But strategists and fund managers aren’t rushing to collect their wins and move on.
That’s because they see further gains beyond these eye-popping rallies. Not only are the markets still relatively cheap, they are also home to companies seeing continued growth from the artificial-intelligence boom, as well as increased spending on defense and industrialization.
That’s because they see further gains beyond these eye-popping rallies. Not only are the markets still relatively cheap, they are also home to companies seeing continued growth from the artificial-intelligence boom, as well as increased spending on defense and industrialization.
The broad MSCI AC Asia index has jumped 25% so far this year, while the S&P Asia 50 index—tilted more toward the South Korea and Taiwan’s record-setting markets—has surged 50%. Both far outpace the S&P 500’s 19% gain to date in 2026.
Much like in the U.S., artificial intelligence is the fuel for these gains in Asia, as seen in the strong demand for a trio of semiconductor and memory giants—Korea’s Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. About 85% of Taiwan’s market, for example, is tied to AI in some way.
But a broader ecosystem of companies stands to benefit from other global trends. Increased military spending around the world and a push to double down on industrialization bodes well for South Korea’s shipbuilders, powertrain, and other industrial businesses. Japanese companies are seeing increased demand as countries seek to revitalize manufacturing and look for suppliers other than China.
Of the two hottest Asian markets, strategists are more bullish about South Korea than Taiwan. Goldman Sachs’ Asia-Pacific strategist Timothy Moe set a 12,000 target for the benchmark KOSPI Composite, implying a 32% gain from Thursday’s close, on the expectation earnings will rise further.
Already, analysts expect South Korean companies’ earnings to grow a whopping 277% in 2026, compared with forecasts of 48% at the beginning of the year. Moe, however, predicts 320% earnings growth this year and 35% next year—levels that blow away expectations for regional peers.
Underpinning the sharp upward revisions is continued underestimation of how long this spending cycle will last and how long Korean memory stocks can maintain such high levels of profitability. Demand for compute is growing faster than supply, allowing memory providers to boost prices and profitability—a trend fund managers see continuing.
For years, these memory companies were discounted as deeply cyclical. Part of the run-up in these stocks comes from these companies’ shaking off that label and becoming a part of an oligopoly—with Korea’s Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix and Micron in the U. S.—that’s critical for AI development.
Yet, Ben Durrant, a manager of Baillie Gifford’s emerging markets equity strategy, says these memory companies are still cheaper than they were 30 years ago. That’s why he sees plenty of stock upside still in Samsung Electronics and in SK Square, the parent company of SK Hynix.
“Even if the dollar value of AI spending doesn’t change, the memory growth will be very high. If you want to put your life in through AI, it requires more memory and context,” says Durrant, who thinks these stocks can still rise two or three fold over time.
Plus, the broader South Korean stock market is still cheap despite its blockbuster gains of more than 100% this year. It trades at eight times forward price-to-earnings levels—20% below its past previous peak. More than 60% of the broader Korean market is trading below book value, and fund managers say broader corporate governance reforms in the second half of the year could be a catalyst for these discounted companies.
As for Taiwan, Moe raised his rating on the country’s stocks to Outperform, and his 51,000 target for the Taiwan Stock Exchange Capitalization Weighted Stock Index, or TAIEX, implies almost 10% upside. At first glance, Taiwan doesn’t look that cheap at 22 times earnings. But when accounting for growth, it is the second cheapest market in the region after South Korea with a price/earnings-to-growth ratio of 0.7%, Moe notes.
Moe, however, sees more tactical risks amid elevated momentum indicators and high levels of ownership by both hedge funds and retail investors. Plus, there’s the persistent geopolitical risks related to China.
The sharp gains thus far make South Korea and Taiwan especially vulnerable to a pullback, but strategists see any correction as a buying opportunity as long as earnings in there keep coming through. And if the cease-fire with Iran holds, that would be a catalyst for the markets of India and other oil-importing countries in southeast Asia.
Japan could also be a beneficiary if oil prices recede. Gavekal analyst Udith Sikand sees a relatively upbeat outlook for the country’s stocks, with continued reforms aimed at improving profitability and shareholder returns with dividends and buybacks. The country’s Nikkei index notched a fresh record on Thursday.
Also helpful: the Bank of Japan’ decision to raise interest rates by 25 basis points this week to 1% and the simultaneous decision to halt its government bond purchases starting in April 2027. The mixed messaging around inflation could push domestic investors to stocks as an alternative to bonds, Sikand says.
Quick ways for investors to tap into these markets include country-specific exchange-traded funds like the iShares MSCI South Korea exchange-traded fund or the iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF. Another option: a broad-based fund like the iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF that includes could get a bump if shipping through the Strait of Hormuz resumes.