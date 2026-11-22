Asian authorities are stepping up efforts to stem a deepening stock-market rout, with China easing margin requirements, and Taiwan and South Korea rolling out intervention measures following Friday’s plunge in US equities.

In China, the minimum margin requirement for investors buying securities with borrowed funds will fall to 80% from 100% on Nov. 30, according to notices issued on Sunday by the Shanghai, Shenzhen and Beijing stock exchanges with approval from the China Securities Regulatory Commission. The exchanges had raised the ratio to 100% from 80% in January to curb leverage risks.

Regulators said the latest adjustment is related to a marked decline in margin-financing activity and relatively low overall leverage. Brokerages can apply the revised rules to outstanding financing contracts when calculating available margin balances, while investors engaged in abnormal trading may face stricter requirements and other risk controls.

The change could unleash nearly 400 billion yuan in additional funds, the Xinhua News Agency reported Sunday, citing the regulator.

The moves add to a series of efforts by Beijing to restore confidence after a months-long rout pushed the benchmark CSI 300 Index into a bear market. The gauge tumbled over 8% in October, its worst monthly performance in more than a decade, as weakness in the economy and a sharp reversal in tech shares weighed on sentiment.

Also on Sunday, South Korea announced phased measures to calm markets amid rising volatility. The moves include ensuring a stock stabilization fund is in place to respond when needed, top financial officials said after an emergency meeting.

Earlier, Taiwan widened curbs on short sales of local stocks and said it has been buying shares, stepping up efforts to revive confidence after the island’s benchmark index had its worst weekly fall in 35 years.

China’s securities watchdog said this month that margin balances and trading activity had declined significantly and overall leverage had become more stable, creating room to optimize risk-control parameters under its countercyclical framework.

Meanwhile, the Shenzhen Stock Exchange is proposing introducing market makers on the ChiNext board, according to draft rules released for public comment. The system is intended to broaden the pool of market participants, improve liquidity and pricing efficiency, and strengthen the market.

China Securities Depository and Clearing Corp. will also continue to waive issuer service and settlement fees for green corporate bonds, tech corporate notes and private-enterprise corporate bonds, excluding convertible bonds, from the start of 2027 through the end of 2028.

The measures target different parts of the market. Lower margin requirements increase investors’ purchasing capacity, market maker moves are intended to bolster liquidity and reduce price volatility, while fee cuts lower transaction and financing-related costs. The efforts signal that authorities are broadening their toolkits as they seek to stabilize trading and investor expectations following the sharp decline.

The People’s Bank of China said this month it would conduct more than 100 billion yuan of swap operations to provide liquidity to securities firms, fund managers and insurers, while a relending program for share buybacks and stake increases was made a longer-term mechanism and its interest rate was cut to 1% from 1.25%.

Those measures have so far struggled to produce a sustained turnaround. The weakness reflects more than a shortage of market liquidity, with concerns about sluggish domestic demand, the prolonged property downturn and fading enthusiasm for the AI trade continuing to weigh on investor confidence.

Beijing’s latest moves suggest policymakers are sticking with a familiar playbook of targeted market support rather than a sweeping stimulus package. This time, however, the measures span leveraged buying, trading liquidity and transaction costs, broadening an effort to put a floor under the selloff and restore confidence in the world’s second-largest stock market.

With assistance from Tian Ying and Ailing Tan.

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