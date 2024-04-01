Aspire & Innovative Advertising IPO allotment date: Aspire & Innovative IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Monday, April 1). By visiting the registrar's website, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd, investors who applied for the issue can verify the Aspire & Innovative IPO allotment status. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Investors can use the basis of allotment to determine if and how many shares they have been allotted. The IPO allotment status additionally indicates how many shares were given out. For those who applied but were not granted shares, the company will start the refund procedure. The shares allocated to them will be transferred into their demat accounts.

Tuesday, April 2, those who were allotted shares will have their demat account credited. The refund process will also commence on Tuesday as soon as the allotment is finalised today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Aspire & Innovative Advertising IPO listing date is fixed for Wednesday, April 3 on NSE SME. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

If you have applied for the Aspire & Innovative IPO, you can do a Aspire & Innovative Advertising IPO allotment status check immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Step 1 Login at direct Bigshare link — https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Aspire & Innovative Advertising IPO allotment link

Step 2 Select "Aspire & Innovative Advertising IPO" in company name section.

Step 3 Select 'Application No/CAF No or Beneficiary ID or PAN Number. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 4 Click at 'Search'

Your Aspire & Innovative IPO will be available on your computer monitor on the display of your cell phone.

Aspire & Innovative Advertising IPO GMP today

Aspire & Innovative IPO GMP or grey market premium was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹54 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com.

Grey market activity during the previous 14 sessions indicates that the IPO GMP is now declining and is expected to continue declining. Analysts at investorgain.com estimate that the lowest GMP is ₹0 and the maximum GMP is ₹10. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

