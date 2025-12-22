Among more traditional assets, OpenEden Labs has brought US Treasury bills onto the blockchain by issuing TBILL tokens, whose value and accrued yield reflect its underlying portfolio of government securities. Gold has also been tokenized through products such as PAX Gold (PAXG), where each token corresponds to physical bullion held in regulated custody by Paxos and stored in LBMA-approved vaults. Stablecoins—cryptocurrencies backed by traditional assets such as the US dollar—are another form of tokenized security.