(Bloomberg) -- Sales of asset-backed securities have surpassed their highest level since the Great Financial Crisis for a third straight year, as builders of artificial intelligence infrastructure continue to tap markets for financing and cash-rich insurance firms hunt for high-yielding debt.

This week the sales of bonds — backed by assets including data center leases, auto loans and gym memberships — have surpassed $380 billion so far this year, topping issuance of more than $367 billion for all of 2025, Bloomberg-compiled data show. Sales exceeded $337 billion in 2024. At least five more deals are expected to price later on Friday, including a data center and a fiber offering.

Securitizations tied to AI infrastructure helped to push overall issuance above the 2025 level despite a slight dip in automobile-linked transactions, which make up almost half of sales. Moreover, demand remained robust as investors such as insurers — riding high on record annuity sales — flock to asset-backed debt as it normally offers higher yields than investment-grade corporate bonds.

“Data centers, fiber and other digital infrastructure have become the fastest-growing part of ABS,” said Ben Hunsaker, a portfolio manager at Beach Point Capital Management. “The same could be said for aviation finance, which saw aircraft ABS take a much bigger share of the debt financing pie in 2026.”

Data center and fiber infrastructure sales total $28.6 billion this year, compared with $27.7 billion for the whole of 2025 and more than double the 2024 sum. Sales of aircraft-linked debt rose to $13.7 billion from $10.3 billion.

Asset-backed bonds are considered relative safe havens during market turbulence, partly because they often have a shorter duration than other fixed-income assets, making them less sensitive to rising interest rates. They also offer safeguards against credit stress for investors purchasing higher-rated slices of the bonds.

Investor demand narrowed the spreads on asset-backed securities to a four-year low of about 38 basis points at the end of September, a Bloomberg index shows. Spreads widened to more than 51 basis points — close to where they started 2026 — after a recent selloff in the broader credit market. Still, the total returns are at 1.2% this year compared with a loss of 1.6% on a gauge of investment-grade corporate bonds.

Next year’s volume is forecast to top the 2026 pace by 7% to 10%, according to Akshit Jaisinghani, securitized products analyst at Janus Henderson Investors. He sees investor interest in asset-backed debt remaining strong and fueling the massive AI infrastructure buildout.

“Data centers have already become an established ABS sector, while chip and GPU financing remains a potential next frontier,” he said.

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