Astra Microwave share price jumps over 7% on bagging ₹158-crore order from ISRO, others2 min read 25 Aug 2023, 01:31 PM IST
Astra Microwave designs, develops and manufactures sub-systems for RF and microwave systems used in defense, space, meteorology and telecommunication.
Astra Microwave Products share price jumped more than 7% to hit a fresh 52-week high on Friday after the company won orders worth ₹158 crore for satellite and radar systems. Astra Microwave share price jumped as much as 7.72% to a 52-week high of ₹398.60 apiece on the BSE.
