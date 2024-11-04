Astral, Axita Cotton & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Following shares hit their 52 week low today - Astral, Axita Cotton, Visesh Infotecnics, BEW Engineering, Poddar Housing & Development

Livemint
Published4 Nov 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Shares of Astral, Axita Cotton, Visesh Infotecnics, BEW Engineering, Poddar Housing & Development hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was down by -380.7(-1.57%) points and Sensex was down by -1264.83(-1.59%) points at 04 Nov 2024 10:59:58 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -373.25(-0.72%) points at 04 Nov 2024 10:44:58 IST.
Other stocks such as Tips Music, CRISIL, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, City Union Bank, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Au Small Finance Bank, Indusind Bank, Federal Bank, were the top gainers while Bandhan Bank, Axis Bank, Bank Of Baroda, State Bank Of India, ICICI Bank were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Au Small Finance Bank, Indusind Bank, Federal Bank, were the top gainers while Bandhan Bank, Axis Bank, Bank Of Baroda, State Bank Of India, ICICI Bank were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.

First Published:4 Nov 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Astral, Axita Cotton & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

