Astronomical gains in penny stocks under Sebi lens
Neha Joshi 4 min read 21 Jan 2025, 05:30 AM IST
SummarySebi aims to protect investors from speculative trading and manipulation through targeted enforcement and education
India’s markets regulator has stepped up its surveillance of penny stocks and micro-cap companies that have returned exponential gains in a short period, according to a senior official aware of the development, as the watchdog continues to increase scrutiny to protect small investors.
