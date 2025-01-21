Astronomical gains in penny stocks under Sebi lens

The regulator’s concerns stem from the surge in the prices of penny stocks and micro-caps even though their earnings have not kept pace. The Nifty Microcap Index surged 21.7% over the past year through 10 January. But its price-to-equity ratio, a measure of share price relative to profit, fell from 32.27 to 29.75. Some penny stocks and micro-caps have seen gains of more than 1000% during the period.