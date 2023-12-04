At record high! Sensex jumps 1,100 points, Nifty over 300 points: 5 reasons why
The benchmark Nifty jumped as much as 334.6 points to hit a new high of 20602.50 Meanwhile Sensex surged 1,106.6 points to hit a record high of 68,587.82. While Nifty had also reclaimed a new high in the previous session (December 1), Sensex hit its peak today for the first time since September 15.
The domestic equity market continued its record-high run on Monday, extending gains for the fifth straight session after the BJP's stellar 3 of 5 state win in the recent State elections, giving investors confidence that the incumbent government will retain the majority for the third straight term. Moreover, a rise in foreign investor inflows, a fall in US bond yields, strong GDP growth as well as expectations and hopes of no more rate hikes have also aided the gains.
