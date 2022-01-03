At what time of the day should you make investment decisions? Study reveals

Individuals have an internal clock called circadian rhythm that regulates our alertness and awake-sleep cycles. In general, individuals tend to fall into three general types with respect to what time of day they are more awake and alert in a 24-hour cycle. Those with a circadian process shifted earlier in the day are known as larks, while owls are more alert later in the day. The third group of individuals is the intermediate.

