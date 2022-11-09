AT1 bonds case: Sebi gets 3 weeks1 min read . Updated: 09 Nov 2022, 11:42 PM IST
In March 2020, the Reserve Bank of India wrote down the value of Yes Bank’s AT1 bonds worth ₹8,415 cr to zero
MUMBAI, SEBI : The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Wednesday granted the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) three weeks to file its response in a case related to its order on misselling additional tier-1 (AT1) bonds.