AT1  bonds  case: Sebi gets 3 weeks

In March 2020, the Reserve Bank of India wrote down the value of Yes Bank’s AT1 bonds worth ₹8,415 crore to zero as part of restructuring the private lender, causing huge losses to investors. Many people told the regulator that the bank had sold AT1 bonds as super fixed deposits. This prompted a Sebi probe between 2016 and 2020 whether Yes Bank staff and institutional investors, who sold the bonds to retail buyers through Yes Bank, violated the Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices related to Securities Market.