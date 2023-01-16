“It's going to prove Tesla in the electric three wheelers car category. Tesla is known mainly for its technology than the vehicle. Same is likely to happen in Atul Auto's E3W mainly in the cargo segment. Our state of the art technology is going to help owners of the three-wheeler to watch the activity of both the driver and the car sitting hundreds of miles away in their office on a real time basis. Due to this unique technology being introduced by Atul Greentech, in its upcoming electric three-wheeler variants, they are going to establish their three-wheeler EVs as Indian Tesla in that category," said market veteran Vijay Kedia who is the Director at Atul Auto.