Atul Greentech Private Limited (AGPL), a subsidiary of Atul Auto Limited announced its foray into the electric space with the unveiling of two electric three wheelers namely, Atul Mobili and Atul Energie during the Auto Expo 2023 in New Delhi. Atul Mobili is a passenger vehicle and Atul Energie is a cargo variant with distinct looks and build quality.
“It's going to prove Tesla in the electric three wheelers car category. Tesla is known mainly for its technology than the vehicle. Same is likely to happen in Atul Auto's E3W mainly in the cargo segment. Our state of the art technology is going to help owners of the three-wheeler to watch the activity of both the driver and the car sitting hundreds of miles away in their office on a real time basis. Due to this unique technology being introduced by Atul Greentech, in its upcoming electric three-wheeler variants, they are going to establish their three-wheeler EVs as Indian Tesla in that category," said market veteran Vijay Kedia who is the Director at Atul Auto.
Last week, Minister for Road Transport and Highways of India, Nitin Gadkari unveiled Atul Greentech's electric three wheeler both in passenger and cargo category in Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida.
Atul Auto Limited announced its foray into the electric space with Atul Mobili & Atul Energie. The manufacturer claims that Atul Energie is the industry’s first electric cargo three-wheeler to have a dual battery pack providing a superior range of 195 km. As per the company, the vehicles are integrated with a motor drive from Valeo and both the vehicles are powered by lithium-ion batteries that offer safety, helping the drivers go the distance with minimum impact on the environment owing to its zero-emission technology.
