The mystery stock from Jaipur leading India’s bank index in 2025

“On unsecured retail loans, recovery in asset quality seems to be delayed than earlier expectations, but we seem to have better visibility on 2H FY26. Management has highlighted stress in certain pockets of secured retail businesses (mortgages in southern India and small commercial vehicles); we are unsure about the eventual credit cost outcome of these issues," analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities noted. “We are unsure if asset quality is at its best for the bank. We are also unsure if the broader operating environment is favourable enough for the bank to deliver strong loan growth," it added.