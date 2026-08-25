Augmont Enterprises IPO Day 3: Issue booked 24.98x so far. GMP hints 41% listing pop. Apply or not?

The Augmont Enterprises IPO was subscribed 14.46 times on the second day of bidding on Monday, witnessing strong investor demand. The initial share sale was subscribed 2.74 times on the first day of bidding on Friday.

The IPO price band has been fixed at ₹750–788 per equity share, with the public issue set to close on 25 August. At the upper end of the price band, Augmont Enterprises is expected to have a post-issue market capitalisation of around ₹7,200 crore.

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Augmont Enterprises IPO GMP today or grey market premium, is +325. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Augmont Enterprises share price was indicated at ₹1,113 apiece, which is 41.24% higher than the IPO price of ₹788.

Based on grey market activity over the past eight sessions, the IPO's GMP is trending upward today, suggesting optimistic expectations for a solid listing. Throughout this period, the GMP fluctuated between ₹190 and ₹395, according to experts.

Augmont Enterprises IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

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Tentatively, Augmont Enterprises IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Thursday, 27 August and the company will initiate refunds on Friday, 28 August, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Augmont Enterprises share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Monday, 31 August.

Augmont Enterprises operates an integrated gold and silver platform serving businesses and consumers across 24 states. Its operations cover the gold and silver value chain, including procurement and refining, bullion trading, digital gold offerings, jewellery manufacturing, financial services and technology-driven platforms.

Augmont Enterprises IPO subscription status Augmont Enterprises IPO subscription status was 20.51x on day 3, so far. The retail portion is subscribed 17.51x, and NII portion has been booked 51.97x, QIBs portion received 2.39x bids.

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The company has received bids for 15,82,57,897 shares against 77,15,999 shares on offer at 11:03 IST, according to BSE data.

Augmont Enterprises IPO review Swastika Investmart highlighted Augmont Enterprises’ strong revenue growth but flagged concerns about its low margins, customer concentration, and relatively rich valuation.

According to the brokerage, the company’s high revenue is primarily driven by bullion trading volumes, while its PAT margin remains below 0.4%. It also noted that the promoter group entity Riddisiddhi Bullions accounted for 27.44% of FY26 revenue, raising concentration and governance concerns. The top 10 customers accounted for 52.09% of FY26 revenue, with no long-term contracts in place.

“At ₹750–788, the issue is valued at around 18.5–19.5 times FY26 P/E and 6.8–7.1 times FY26 price-to-book, making the valuation relatively rich for a trading-led business,” Swastika Investmart said.

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The brokerage believes the IPO could be suitable for listing gains and offers potential for medium- to long-term growth, although investors should remain cautious about the company’s low margins and customer concentration.

Meanwhile, SMIFS highlighted Augmont’s diversified sourcing network, 284 MTPA refining capacity and authorisation to deliver bullion on the BSE and MCX exchanges. The brokerage also pointed to the company’s distribution network, comprising 20 delivery centres, more than 218 partners, over 3,700 Muthoot branches and 49.6 million registered consumers.

According to SMIFS, Augmont’s technology-driven platforms, Augmont SPOT and Gold For All, support real-time price discovery, customer engagement and scalable operating leverage. The company reported strong financial growth, with revenue and PAT registering CAGRs of 64% and 114%, respectively, between FY24 and FY26. It also maintained a healthy ROE and ROCE of 51.0% and 40.3%, respectively, alongside a nearly debt-free balance sheet.

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“Future growth is expected to be driven by expansion into Tier 2, Tier 3 and Tier 4 markets, the addition of 15 new delivery centres by FY29, strengthening of refining and export operations, higher consumer penetration and the recently launched lab-grown diamond trading platform,” SMIFS said.

Given Augmont’s integrated business model, strong market position, robust financial profile and multiple growth drivers, SMIFS recommended subscribing to the issue for the long term.

Augmont Enterprises IPO details Augmont Enterprises IPO is a ₹825-crore issue comprising a fresh issue of ₹620 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of ₹205 crore.

The company plans to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue primarily to fund its future working capital requirements, including the procurement, maintenance, and scaling up of inventory, as well as to meet advance margin requirements for inventory purchases.

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Of the total net proceeds, around ₹465 crore has been earmarked for future working capital needs, while the remaining amount will be utilised for general corporate purposes.

The company expects listing its equity shares on stock exchanges to enhance brand visibility and establish a public market for its shares in India.

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd. is the book-running lead manager to the issue, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.