Australian Premium Solar IPO allotment to be finalised soon; GMP rises, steps to check allotment status
Australian Premium Solar IPO allotment will be finalised today. Investors can check the allotment status in the registrar's portal, Link Intime India Private Ltd.
Australian Premium Solar IPO allotment date: The Australian Premium Solar IPO share allotment will be finalised soon today (Tuesday, January 16). The investors who applied for the issue can check Australian Premium Solar IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd. Australian Premium Solar IPO opened for subscription on Thursday, January 11, and closed on Monday, January 15. On day 3, Australian Premium Solar IPO subscription status was 464.19 times.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started