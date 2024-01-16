Australian Premium Solar IPO allotment date: The Australian Premium Solar IPO share allotment will be finalised soon today (Tuesday, January 16). The investors who applied for the issue can check Australian Premium Solar IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd. Australian Premium Solar IPO opened for subscription on Thursday, January 11, and closed on Monday, January 15. On day 3, Australian Premium Solar IPO subscription status was 464.19 times. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The number of shares allotted can also be seen in the IPO allotment status. The company will initiate the refund process for applicants who were not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts.

The initiation of the refund process will start on Wednesday, January 17, for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on the same day itself.

The Australian Premium Solar IPO listing date is scheduled for Thursday, January 18.

If you applied for the shares, here's how one could do a Australian Premium Solar IPO allotment status check.

If you have applied for the Australian Premium IPO, you can do a Australian Premium IPO allotment status check on the website of the IPO registrar, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd. You can check the Australian Premium IPO allotment status today of your application below: Australian Premium Solar IPO registrar: https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html

Step 1 Visit the above link which will take you to Australian Premium Solar IPO registrar's website i.e Link Intime India Private Ltd.

Step 2 Choose the IPO in the dropbox that will only have its name set in if the allocation is completed.

Step 3 Pick one of all three options to check the status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4 Choose between ASBA and non-ASBA under application type.

Step 5 Include the information for the mode you choose in Step 2.

Step 6 Click submit after filling out the captcha.

Australian Premium IPO GMP today Australian Premium IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +48. This indicates Australian Premium share price were trading at a premium of ₹48 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Australian Premium share price was indicated at ₹102 apiece, which is 88.89% higher than the IPO price of ₹54.

Based on last 11 sessions grey market activities, today IPO GMP trending upward and expects a strong listing. The lowest GMP is ₹6, while the highest GMP is ₹50, according to investorgain analysts.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

