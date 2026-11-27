Nov 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares edged higher on Friday and were on track for their best week since early August, buoyed by financials and WiseTech Global after the software firm reaffirmed its annual revenue targets.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.4% at 8,796.2 points, as of 2320 GMT. The benchmark has gained 2.4% so far this week, slowly recovering from a 5% decline last week, its worst showing since June 2022.

Advertisement

Sector heavyweight WiseTech Global drove technology stocks 3% higher, with its shares soaring 20% after the CFO voiced confidence in meeting its fiscal 2027 revenue forecast, putting the stock on course for its strongest session in more than two years.

Financials gained 0.5% and were set for a 1.1% weekly rise. National Australia Bank and ANZ Group were the only "Big Four" banks in positive territory.

Energy stocks gained roughly 1% as crude prices settled firmer after mine strikes and an attack on a refinery reignited concerns about global supply disruptions.

Shares of Woodside Energy climbed as much as 2.1% to their strongest level since early November.

Limiting gains, miners fell 0.4% but were set for a weekly gain of about 5%, as investors hunted for bargains after a nearly 13% slide last week.

Advertisement

Bellwether stocks BHP and Rio Tinto fell more than 1% each.

Elsewhere, Australia's Parliament passed a scheme requiring LNG exporters to reserve up to 20% of production for the domestic market from 2028, as the government seeks to ease looming gas shortages on the east coast.

This follows the ruling Labor government's decision last week to exempt the state of Western Australia, which accounts for about two-thirds of Australia's LNG exports, from the scheme.

Farther southeast, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was roughly flat at 13,988.06 points.

(Reporting by Subhalakshmi Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips) |1|For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary Wall Street Week Ahead Global Economy Week Ahead ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets|1|

Advertisement