Australian shares slip to near one-week low as weaker copper, iron ore weigh on miners

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares edged lower to a near one-week low on Monday as falling copper and iron ore prices pressured heavyweight miners, while investors kept an eye on domestic employment data due later this week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.2% to 9,082.20 by 2327 GMT, extending losses to a third consecutive session. The benchmark closed 0.7% lower on Friday.

Miners slipped 0.7% in their third straight day of losses, tracking declines in copper and iron ore prices.

Closely tied to AI investment, copper touched its lowest in nearly four months on concerns surrounding AI investment.

Meanwhile, iron ore marked its worst week in five as stocks at Chinese ports continued to build and steel demand stayed weak.

Shares of sector majors BHP and Rio Tinto dropped 1.2% and 0.6%, respectively.

Energy stocks shed 0.2%, tracking weaker crude prices as the market weighed signs of a growing global supply surplus against Washington's focus on blockading Iran and its wider economic pressure campaign in the nine-month war.

Shares of Woodside Energy and Santos shed 0.2% each.

Financial stocks, which account for more than a third of the benchmark, fell 0.1%.

Three of the "Big Four" banks declined between 0.2% and 0.5%.

Meanwhile, Australia's October employment data, due on Thursday, will give investors clues about where the domestic central bank's policy is heading.

The Reserve Bank of Australia raised its cash rate to an 18-year high of 4.85% earlier this month, but signalled that the tightening policy might be near its end.

Inflation remains the central bank's main concern, but it judges the softening labour market to be a little tight and a source of inflationary pressure.

In contrast, technology stocks rebounded to advance 0.4%, while shares of WiseTech Global rose 2.3%.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% to 14,222.86.