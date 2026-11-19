(Bloomberg) -- Australian wheat prices climbed to a two-year high as strong export demand overshadows the start of the harvest, with buyers racing to replace stalled Black Sea supplies.

An average of wheat prices at five of the country’s largest grain ports reached the highest since June 2024 on Wednesday. Importers have been seeking alternative supplies as weeks of ship and port attacks stall vessel traffic from the Black Sea, a major exporting region. That has pushed more interest toward wheat from Australia, another of the world’s largest suppliers.

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Buying has been strong from Southeast Asia, in particular, according to Dennis Voznesenski, agricultural economist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia. Black Sea wheat typically dominates global markets just after the Northern Hemisphere harvest, but fresh supplies from the Southern Hemisphere are now coming online.

“They have to get their wheat from somewhere and they can’t get it from Ukraine and Russia,” he said. “It’s strong on the international front for those trying to substitute out Ukrainian and Russian wheat.”

In October and November, shipping lineups have shown about 1.1 million tons of wheat destined for Indonesia and the Philippines, the most for that period in five years, according to a Bendigo Bank report.

The run-up in Australian prices, which track a premium white grade, stands in contrast to a slump in some other markets. Chicago futures have fallen in 10 of the past 11 weeks as American wheat struggles to attract foreign buyers.

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For Australia, domestic demand from cattle feedlots is also supporting prices, according to Voznesenski. That is coinciding with recent rains that are delaying the start of the harvest, raising worries over crop quality and slowing new supplies from reaching the market.

More rain is expected this week, hampering wheat collection, although precipitation may be more limited next week, according to weather forecaster Vaisala.

In the meantime, traders are watching closely for any sign of a peace deal that could bring a resolution to the Black Sea crisis. US envoys are pressing Russian and Ukrainian officials to consider new proposals on NATO rules, military assets and troop placements across Europe as part of negotiations to end the war, Bloomberg reported this week.

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