AUV Innovations raises stake in Zee Media Corporation to 6.23%. Details here

Zee Media Corporation (ZMCL) share price rose almost 2 pecent in intra-day deals on Tuesday, September 9 after the company’s promoter entity (Auv Innovations LLP) acquired a 0.8% stake in the company, thereby boosting investor confidence and sentiment.

The stock has been witnessing strong buying interest as the company’s promoter entity, Auv Innovations LLP, acquired a 0.8 percent stake (50 lakh shares) on September 5 through open market transactions. The shares were purchased at ₹12.37 per share in a block deal from Miloeux Media & Entertainment. This promoter activity has boosted investor confidence in the counter, particularly as the company has recently reported encouraging financial results.

With this purchase, AUV Innovations increased its stake in Zee Media Corporation from 3,39,84,375 shares (5.43% of total shareholding) to 3,89,84,375 shares (6.23% of total shareholding). Currently AUV holds shares in the firm worth ₹6,18,74,282.00

Late last month, on August 21, AUV Innovations LLP had also announced the acquisition of 1,00,00,000 equity shares of Zee Media Corporation making its shareholding in the firm over 5 percent.

Zee Media Q1 Results Zee Media reported a net loss of ₹8.81 crore in Q1 FY26, an improvement from the ₹10.38 crore loss posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations grew 3.63 percent to ₹182.36 crore compared to ₹175.96 crore a year ago, while total income increased 3.24 percent to ₹183.11 crore from ₹177.35 crore. The company also saw its expenses decline to ₹194.55 crore from ₹199.30 crore in the same period last year.

ZMCL, a pioneer in the Indian mass media industry, operates the country’s largest news network. Incorporated on August 27, 1999, the company is headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Zee Media Stock Performance The stock rose as much as 1.8 percent n intra-day deals to ₹12.60. It is now over 52 percent away from its 52-week high of ₹26.29, hit in October 2024. Meanwhile, it touched its 52-week low of ₹10.60 in April 2025.

In the last 1 year, the stock has lost 5 percent while it is down 13 percent in the last 6 months and 9 percent in the last 3 months.