Avadhut Sathe raid: Sebi sends a signal as market education morphs into stock advice
Neha Joshi 4 min read 27 Aug 2025, 07:52 PM IST
Summary
Sebi is seeking to draw a hard line between training investors and illegal stock advice. Experts, however, warn of grey zones and sweeping penalties on finfluencers.
The crackdown on investor trainer Avadhut Sathe is a signal to others who may be offering unauthorized financial advice in the name of market education as the regulator seeks to draw a distinction between the two, according to experts.
