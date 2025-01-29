Markets
Avendus Capital winds down hedge fund strategy; Andrew Holland to leave firm
SummaryAndrew Holland will leave the firm as Avendus Capital has decided to wind down its hedge-fund strategy. It has been returning money to its investors.
KKR-backed Avendus Capital is winding down its hedge funds which will see market veteran Andrew Holland leave the firm, two people with knowledge of the development told Mint, on condition of anonymity.
