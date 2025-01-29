“While our strategies in structured credit, private equity and long-only public markets continue to garner significant investor interest, our hedge funds haven’t seen as much traction. After careful strategic review and with our investors’ best interests in mind, we have taken steps to realign our offerings in the asset management space, in keeping with evolving market dynamics. We have decided to wind down our hedge funds business and concentrate our efforts on expanding the aforementioned strategies within Avendus Asset Management," an Avendus Capital spokesperson told Mint.