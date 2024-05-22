Avenue Supermarts, Coal India & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?
Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Avenue Supermarts, Coal India, Samvardhana Motherson International, Havells India, Steel Authority Of India
Shares of Avenue Supermarts, Coal India, Samvardhana Motherson International, Havells India, Steel Authority Of India hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 16.8(0.07%) points and Sensex was up by 133.2(0.18%) points at 22 May 2024 10:59:56 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -313.95(-0.65%) at 22 May 2024 10:44:56 IST.
Other stocks such as Yasons Chemex Care, Brightcom Group, Varanium Cloud, GSS Infotech, CCL Products India hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.
