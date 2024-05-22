Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Avenue Supermarts, Coal India & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Avenue Supermarts, Coal India & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Livemint

Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Avenue Supermarts, Coal India, Samvardhana Motherson International, Havells India, Steel Authority Of India

LiveMint

Shares of Avenue Supermarts, Coal India, Samvardhana Motherson International, Havells India, Steel Authority Of India hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 16.8(0.07%) points and Sensex was up by 133.2(0.18%) points at 22 May 2024 10:59:56 IST. Bank Nifty was down by -313.95(-0.65%) at 22 May 2024 10:44:56 IST.Other stocks such as Yasons Chemex Care, Brightcom Group, Varanium Cloud, GSS Infotech, CCL Products India hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Hindustan Unilever, Reliance Industries, ITC, Infosys, Ultratech Cement were the top gainers while Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, State Bank Of India, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra were the top losers.In the Bank Nifty index were the top gainers while State Bank Of India, Federal Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank were the top losers.For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

