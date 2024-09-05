Avenue Supermarts, Divis Laboratories & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Shares of Avenue Supermarts, Divis Laboratories, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Hindustan Unilever hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -29.2(-0.12%) points and Sensex was down by -111.02(-0.13%) points at 05 Sep 2024 10:59:58 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 30.8(0.06%) at 05 Sep 2024 10:44:56 IST. Other stocks such as Semac Consultants, Aprameya Engineering, A&M Jumbo Bags, Divgi Torqtransfer Systems, Ambani Orgochem hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Titan Company, Wipro, Tata Steel, Ultratech Cement, State Bank Of India were the top gainers while Bajaj Finance, Nestle India, Bajaj Finserv, Larsen & Toubro, HCL Technologies were the top losers.

In the Bank Nifty index Bandhan Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, IDFC First Bank, Federal Bank, State Bank Of India were the top gainers while Bank Of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank were the top losers.

