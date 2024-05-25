Awfis Space IPO to close on May 27; check latest GMP, subscription status, key dates, more.
Awfis Space Solutions offers flexible workspaces for individuals, start-ups, SMEs, and major enterprises. Awfis Space IPO GMP today is +108, indicating a ₹108 premium in the grey market. Estimated listing price is ₹491 apiece, 28.2% higher than the IPO price of ₹383.
Since its launch on Wednesday, May 22, investors have shown an overwhelming interest for workspace solutions company Awfis Space Solutions' initial public offering (IPO), as seen by the issue's oversubscription. On Friday, the second day of bidding, the subscription status for the Awfis Space IPO was 11.41 times. Awfis Space Solutions IPO is scheduled to close on Monday, May 27.
