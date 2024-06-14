Awfis Space Solutions, POPULAR VEHICLES AND SERVICES ORD & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Shares of Awfis Space Solutions, POPULAR VEHICLES AND SERVICES ORD, QUEST LABORATORIES ORD, MIDSMALL ETF-B hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 51.05(0.22%) points and Sensex was up by 91.55(0.12%) points at 14 Jun 2024 11:00 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 224.35(0.45%) points at 14 Jun 2024 10:44:59 IST. Other stocks such as Siemens, Ambuja Cements, Tube Investments Of India, Cipla, Bosch hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Punjab National Bank, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Axis Bank, Bandhan Bank were the top gainers while Au Small Finance Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank Of India, were the top losers.

In the Bank Nifty index Punjab National Bank, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Axis Bank, Bandhan Bank were the top gainers while Au Small Finance Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank Of India, were the top losers.

For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.



