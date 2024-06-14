Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Awfis Space Solutions, POPULAR VEHICLES AND SERVICES ORD & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Awfis Space Solutions, POPULAR VEHICLES AND SERVICES ORD & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Livemint

Following shares hit their 52 week low today - Awfis Space Solutions, POPULAR VEHICLES AND SERVICES ORD, QUEST LABORATORIES ORD, MIDSMALL ETF-B

Livemint

Shares of Awfis Space Solutions, POPULAR VEHICLES AND SERVICES ORD, QUEST LABORATORIES ORD, MIDSMALL ETF-B hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 51.05(0.22%) points and Sensex was up by 91.55(0.12%) points at 14 Jun 2024 11:00 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 224.35(0.45%) points at 14 Jun 2024 10:44:59 IST. Other stocks such as Siemens, Ambuja Cements, Tube Investments Of India, Cipla, Bosch hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Punjab National Bank, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Axis Bank, Bandhan Bank were the top gainers while Au Small Finance Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank Of India, were the top losers.In the Bank Nifty index Punjab National Bank, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Axis Bank, Bandhan Bank were the top gainers while Au Small Finance Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank Of India, were the top losers.For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.