Axis Arbitrage Direct Growth performance review analysis for December: Axis Arbitrage Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Devang Shah,Sachin Jain,Ashish Naik,Karthik Kumar, remains a prominent player in the Arbitrage Fund. Axis Arbitrage Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹5515.20 crore.



Performance Analysis:



Over the past week, Axis Arbitrage Fund returned 0.05%, showing a positive delta of 1.25%. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering 0.49%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns Nifty 50 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months 3.65% 4.08% -0.43% 1 Year 8.27% 16.38% -8.11% 3 Years 6.92% 40.22% -33.30% 5 Years 6.00% 101.49% -95.49%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector Name Weightage (%) Regional Banks 13.76% Construction Services 5.38% Software & Programming 5.2% Oil & Gas Operations 4.75% Metal Mining 4.52% Electric Utilities 3.94% Consumer Financial Services 3.24% Biotechnology & Drugs 2.79% Aerospace & Defense 2.48% Misc. Transportation 2.12% Chemical Manufacturing 2.04% Construction - Raw Materials 1.98% Electronic Instr. & Controls 1.74% Constr. & Agric. Machinery 1.67% Communications Services 1.61% Iron & Steel 1.56% Investment Services 1.5% Insurance (Life) 1.25% Misc. Financial Services 1.1% Tobacco 1.01% Retail (Apparel) 0.78% Auto & Truck Manufacturers 0.76% Recreational Products 0.74% Jewelry & Silverware 0.72% Food Processing 0.5% Oil & Gas - Integrated 0.44% Hotels & Motels 0.43% Personal & Household Prods. 0.41% Personal Services 0.32% Railroads 0.31% Misc. Fabricated Products 0.27% Healthcare Facilities 0.18% Tires 0.17% Computer Services 0.15% Fabricated Plastic & Rubber 0.11% Beverages (Alcoholic) 0.1% Misc. Capital Goods 0.09% Airline 0.09% Major Drugs 0.08% Auto & Truck Parts 0.03% Natural Gas Utilities 0.02% Insurance (Accident & Health) 0.02% Motion Pictures 0.02% Coal 0.01% Audio & Video Equipment 0.01%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 4.09, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 1.21 and 1.09, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 0.31% for one year, 0.61% for three years, and 0.72% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

